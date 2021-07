Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 06:39 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain plans to scrap quarantine for fully-vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday, a day after announcing a rule change for those in Britain who had had both shots. Read full story

