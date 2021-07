Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 06:40 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng is applying for his corruption trial involving the Penang undersea tunnel project to be transferred from the Sessions Court to the High Court. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/09/guan-eng-files-application-for-graft-trial-to-be-transferred-to-the-high-court