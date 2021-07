Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 06:51 Hits: 6

KOTA KINABALU(Bernama): A total of 2,016 imams and 1,000 religious teachers in Sabah have obtained their appointment for their Covid-19 vaccination, said Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif. Read full story

