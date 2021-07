Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 23:45 Hits: 6

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said Pfizer will increase COVID-19 vaccine delivery to about one million doses a week from July 19, more than tripling shipments, as Sydney battles its worst outbreak of this year.

