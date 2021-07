Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 21:19 Hits: 7

President Biden has pledged to restore U.S. leadership and moral standards. But the sudden abandonment of the Bagram base has undercut that message.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0708/In-the-dark-of-night-Did-exit-from-Afghan-base-diminish-US-leadership?icid=rss