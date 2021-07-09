News roundup: Conspiracies, martyrdom, erasing history, and collusion

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 11

In the news Thursday: The Republican insistence on bowing to the altar of Trump may cost them any hope of retaking the Senate in 2022. The martyrdom of Ashli Babbitt has taken the right by storm. Tennessee Republicans are calling Ruby Bridges’ life critical race theory because they don’t want her story taught in schools. The Democratic secretary of state from Arizona is demanding that its Republican attorney general investigate Donald Trump’s election interference in their state.

Some things you may have missed:

Senate GOP candidates' election conspiracypalooza dims Republican takeover hopes

Donald Trump jumps on the Ashli Babbitt conspiracy theory bandwagon

Tennessee Republicans deem Ruby Bridges' story critical race theory in effort to ban it in schools

Arizona secretary of state puts GOP attorney general in hot seat over Trump's election interference

And from the community:

An unknown fatal disease is killing multiple species of birds and is spreading across the country

The plane that saved the world

