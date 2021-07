Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 09:51 Hits: 4

Every summer, Iraqis protest a lack of power in unbearable heat. Every summer, the government promises to do better. Why are Iraq's electricity issues so hard to solve?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-to-solve-iraq-s-hellishly-hot-power-crisis/a-58189500?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf