Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021

As the highly contagious Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, first detected in India, spreads across the world, travel rules and restrictions are likely to get increasingly complicated this summer. France has introduced a colour-coded system for international travel depending on the health situation in the destination country. Here’s an overview.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210708-france-s-colour-coded-map-of-summer-international-travel-restrictions