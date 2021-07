Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 18:28 Hits: 11

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar is to resume issuing family and tourist entry visas starting on July 12, in line with new travel and return policies and based on health ministry COVID-19 recommendations, the interior ministry said on Twitter on Thursday. Read full story

