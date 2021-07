Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 19:33 Hits: 14

OTTAWA (Reuters) - British Columbia on Thursday became the first Canadian province to sign on to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national childcare plan, in a deal that could bolster the ruling Liberals in a key province ahead of a likely federal election this year. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/09/british-columbia-signs-up-to-canada-pm-trudeau039s-c10-a-day-daycare-plan