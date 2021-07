Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 09:40 Hits: 4

TURMUS'AYYA, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli army said Thursday (Jul 8) it demolished the home of a Palestinian woman with US citizenship whose estranged husband stands accused of fatally shooting a Jewish student in the occupied West Bank. "Overnight... troops demolished the residence of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-razes-home-of-palestinian-shooting-suspect-s-estranged-15180370