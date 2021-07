Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:36 Hits: 10

Fifteen more states reached an agreement with Purdue Pharma LP and members of its wealthy Sackler family owners that moved the OxyContin maker a step closer to resolving widespread opioid litigation and exiting bankruptcy protection.

