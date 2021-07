Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 17:13 Hits: 10

Germany plans to declare all of Spain a coronavirus risk area, the Funke group of newspapers reported on Thursday, citing government officials, meaning tourists and returning Germans would need to present a negative test to avoid going into quarantine.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-to-declare-spain-as-covid-19-risk-area-15182986