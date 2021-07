Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:42 Hits: 10

In a rare back-to-back win, Florida’s Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens to win the NHL Stanley Cup. But this time the victory could be shared with the 18,110 hockey fans who filled the stadium, a stark contrast to its empty-stadium win last fall.

