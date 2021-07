Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 14:29 Hits: 7

While media capture occurs in the best of times, a crisis creates opportunities to act even more brazenly to assert control over the information to which people are exposed. During the coronavirus pandemic, both repressive governments and Big Tech behemoths have seized these opportunities.

