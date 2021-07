Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 15:44 Hits: 10

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has raised our awareness of other environmental threats like climate change, the destruction of the Amazon, one of the planet's most important climate stabilizers, continues to accelerate. Reversing this dangerous trend will require urgent reforms, underpinned by an entirely new mindset.

