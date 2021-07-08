The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Euro 2021: England beat Denmark to reach first major tournament final since 1966

Euro 2021: England beat Denmark to reach first major tournament final since 1966 England will play Italy in the Euro 2021 final on Sunday after Gareth Southgate's team beat Denmark 2-1 in extra time. Harry Kane scored his fourth goal of the tournament to send the Three Lions to their first final since winning the World Cup in 1966. Get all the details and analysis with FRANCE 24's Simon Harding and James Vasina.

https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/euro-2021/20210708-euro-2021-england-beat-denmark-to-reach-first-major-tournament-final-since-1966

