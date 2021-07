Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 08:14 Hits: 4

Human Rights Watch on July 8 repeated its call for a "thorough, independent" investigation into the death in custody one year ago of Kyrgyz rights activist Azimjon Askarov after prison authorities concluded that he had died of COVID-19 complications and wasn't mistreated.

