Palestinian Leader Ahmad Jibril Dead in Damascus

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command announced the death of its Secretary-General, Ahmad "Abu Jihad" Jibril, who passed away Wednesday in a hospital in the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The Martyr Jihad Jibril Brigades also mourned comrade Jibril, who was the Secretary-General of the brigade, stressing "to continue the path with arms until liberation," praying for him to be met with mercy and forgiveness.

Ahmed Jibril, a Palestinian leader born in 1938, founded the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command, because of his belief in the "armed struggle to liberate Palestine."

PFLP-GC carried out several operations against the Israeli occupation, most notably the famous "Night of the Gliders" in 1987.

H e z b o l l a h offered its deepest condolences on the demise of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command leader Ahmed Jibril.https://t.co/6meJwgpX6x July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Palestine's Mujahideen Movement, represented by its Secretary-General Assad Abu Sharia and members of the General Secretariat's office, and all cadres and members of the movement offered "heartfelt condolences from our Palestinian people and comrades in the leadership of the Palestine Popular Liberation Front - General Command on the death of the great national leader Abu Jihad."

The movement commended the late leader's positions against surrendering to the Zionists and adherence to the path of resistance, recalling all of the PFLP-GC's heroic operations against the Zionist occupation, which he led himself.

