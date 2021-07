Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 07:45 Hits: 6

Acarer says he was attacked with "fists and knives" outside his apartment in Berlin. He has been living in exile in Germany after being accused of publishing "state secrets" in Turkey.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/erk-acarer-exiled-turkish-journalist-attacked-in-berlin/a-58198335?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf