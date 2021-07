Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 07:41 Hits: 6

Japan's government said Thursday it plans a new virus state of emergency stretching throughout the Olympics, as reports said organisers could bar fans from almost all events at the Games.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210708-japan-to-impose-new-virus-state-of-emergency-during-olympics