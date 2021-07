Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 03:07 Hits: 8

Three rockets were fired at the US embassy in Iraq early Thursday, the Iraqi army said, at the end of a day marked by rocket and drone attacks on bases hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210708-us-embassy-base-in-iraq-targeted-by-escalating-rocket-attacks