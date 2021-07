Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 06:45 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang will receive 60 more beds and additional equipment estimated to cost RM1.1mil to increase its capacity. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/08/klang-hospital-to-get-capacity-boost-with-more-beds-and-equipment