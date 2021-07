Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 13:49 Hits: 6

If Germany's recent regional election had been decided by young people, the far-right AfD would have won. The East German identity has been inherited by a new generation, some of whom don't mind a few racist politicians.

