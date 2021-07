Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 14:57 Hits: 5

The US Centers for Disease Control and prevention have confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis can occur after mRNA vaccination in young people. But the cases are rare. Medical experts still recommend the shots.

