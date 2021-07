Category: World Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 16:23 Hits: 5

A recent coronavirus outbreak at the Chinese port of Yantian is set to cause a bigger disruption than the Suez Canal blockage in March. The subsequent shortages could spike already rising inflation.

