There's a new epidemic, this time among birds. An illness is infecting them in the US capital ― and it's spreading. Experts say the cause is unknown.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/birds-are-dying-in-the-united-states-and-no-one-knows-why/a-58163063?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf