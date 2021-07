Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 11:52 Hits: 5

The spread of the virus after the Eid holiday, coupled with the delta variant, has spurred a new spike in cases. Hospitals are increasingly seeing a shortage in beds and oxygen supplies, and having to turn patients away.

