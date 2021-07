Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:15 Hits: 9

The European Parliament is to approve a resolution calling for stronger EU action against an incoming Hungarian law banning the "promotion" of LGBTQ lifestyles.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-parliament-demands-action-over-hungary-s-anti-lgbtq-law/a-58190027?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf