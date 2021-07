Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 15:44 Hits: 10

The Greens are slipping in the polls, as the party's top candidate has had to correct her curriculum vitae, acknowledge a delay in reporting additional income and battle plagiarism allegations.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-green-party-candidate-annalena-baerbock-under-fire/a-58192858?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf