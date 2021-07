Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 21:42 Hits: 5

Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a magnificent Euro 2021 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday, as Jorginho converted the decisive kick to take the Azzurri through to the final of a tournament in which they have been the outstanding side.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210706-italy-beat-spain-on-penalties-to-reach-euro-2020-final