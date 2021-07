Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 12:06 Hits: 5

The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive.

