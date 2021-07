Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:00 Hits: 5

Organisers of the Pride March in Tbilisi, Georgia were forced to cancel their activities after a counter-protest orchestrated by far-right groups and some Orthodox clergy members resulted in violence on July 5. The counter-protesters ransacked the offices of several LGBT organisations in the Georgian capital and attacked journalists.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20210707-georgia-lgbt-pride-march-right-wing-orthodox-attacks