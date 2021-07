Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:59 Hits: 10

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's government must hold genuine dialogue with civil society and ensure punishment for security force members who have committed abuses, after violence at weeks of antigovernment protests led to at least 27 deaths, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) said on Wednesday. Read full story

