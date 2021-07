Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 22:08 Hits: 5

The quest to learn why a Florida condo building collapsed has already moved to the legal system, even before rescuers finish searching for victims and possible survivors.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/florida-condominium-collapse-lawsuits-seek-to-get-answers-assign-15168000