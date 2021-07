Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 13:33 Hits: 6

Swedish Social Democrat leader Stefan Lofven was re-elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, ending weeks of turmoil but leaving him to navigate a political landscape riddled with uncertainty heading into next year's election.

