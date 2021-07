Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 17:55 Hits: 9

aiti became Latin America and the Caribbean's first independent state of the colonial era and the first black-led republic when it threw off French rule in the 19th century.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/haiti-history-of-violence-and-turmoil-jovenel-moise-15173904