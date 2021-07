Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 15:58 Hits: 11

As businesses rebound from the pandemic, many older Americans have been slow to respond to the flurry of job openings, leading to unusually high employment rate among teenagers. But how long will this trend last?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/0707/Help-wanted-Businesses-turn-to-teens-amid-scramble-to-fill-jobs?icid=rss