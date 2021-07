Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 16:53 Hits: 9

New Saudi import rules and a public disagreement over how to unwind OPEC production cuts have strained UAE-Saudi ties.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/7/7/saudi-uae-rivalry-takes-shape-amid-opec-spat-and-competing-hubs