Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 08:34 Hits: 5

The recent agreement by 131 countries to reform international corporate taxation is not the end of the road. But to bring about a more equitable outcome, developing countries must now push for a higher global minimum tax rate and a bigger reallocation of taxing rights, and refuse mandatory arbitration.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/making-the-oecd-global-corporate-tax-agreement-fairer-by-jose-antonio-ocampo-and-tommaso-faccio-2021-07