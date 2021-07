Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 15:58 Hits: 15

Societies must address the distribution of political and economic power that drives efforts to use digital technologies for repressive ends. Otherwise, governments and corporations will continue to diminish digital citizenship to enhance their own powers or advance their private interests.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/civic-space-digital-technologies-activism-repression-by-koketso-moeti-2021-07