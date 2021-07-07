Students attending a religious college participated in a Pride march in Utah—here's how it went

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 14:00 Hits: 8

At the end of Pride Month, an extremely brave group of Brigham Young University (BYU) students, friends, and alumni participated in a Pride event. What makes this such a big deal, given that people all over the nation (and, really, the world) participated in Pride marches and protests around this time? BYU, which is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is one of the more conservative colleges in the United States. How so? Here’s one example: It took the school until 2007 to clarify that experiencing same-sex attraction would not result in expulsion from the university. Yes, 2007. The story didn't end there, however, as the school later clarified that same-sex relationships were still banned. This resulted in some LGBTQ+ students leaving the school altogether.

Mind you, the march on June 28 was not officially sponsored by the school. In fact, BYU has not yet publicly addressed the event. Even still, according to LGBTQ+ outlet them, it’s estimated that 1,000 LGBTQ+ folks and allies participated in the event. What makes that number even more amazing? Organizers of the event have remained anonymous and advertising for the event was scarce, though an Instagram post gained some serious attention.

“I expected there to be far less people,” Stacey Harkey, a speaker at the event who attended the college themself, told them in an interview. “And when I arrived to countless masses of supportive individuals it gave me so much hope for the future of the queer community.”

Adrienne McKell told student newspaper The Daily Universe that she recently came out as bisexual and was attending the march with her husband, Jake. “We’re excited to represent both BYU and the LGBTQ community,” McKell, who graduated from BYU in April, told the outlet.

One marcher named Kendra spoke to the Salt Lake Tribune and explained: “We are here and we are proud to be here to show support for people that are in a hard place and in a weird situation with their sexuality.”

So, how did the march go? According to reports, it was peaceful, and no counterprotesters appeared. The Tribune reports that police blocked traffic for participants. Marchers, who held affirming signs, were instructed to walk on the sidewalk for the duration of the march. They finished the march at Kiwanis Park (several blocks from campus) where they danced and hung out.

You can check out some moments from the parade below, courtesy of Twitter.

The official BYU Pride video dropped earlier this morning on instagram! Here is a clip, head over to our page on insta to watch the whole thing. Thanks to all who made this happen! pic.twitter.com/wQUfVqXyIs July 6, 2021

My daughter and I carefully positioned ourselves on the corner near the duck pond so we could hug and high five the #byupride marchers after they crossed the street... and they didn't cross the street. So no Free Mom Hugs for this mom, but we waved our arms off! pic.twitter.com/zSQcoMFE1K June 29, 2021

this was HALF the crowd that started at Joaquin pic.twitter.com/8CU5pULWvh June 29, 2021

Was kind of undecided on if I should go to @BYUPride. I felt a little weird going as someone who graduated a few years ago, but it felt so healing and empowering to be there and be myself after five years of fighting and concealing who I am pic.twitter.com/yEKKD50WF1 June 29, 2021

I love my wife!!! Happy we got to participate in the first @BYUPride parade ????????️‍????????️‍⚧️????‍❤️‍????‍???? pic.twitter.com/85YA4KMlZx June 29, 2021

