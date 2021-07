Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 July 2021 07:27 Hits: 10

England can finally end 55 years of major tournament misery with a Euro 2020 semi-final victory against Denmark on Wednesday, after Italy beat Spain in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210707-england-hopes-to-end-55-years-of-major-tournament-misery-in-euro-final-against-italy