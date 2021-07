Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 05:39 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 crisis seems to have accelerated the France's efforts to return industrial production capacities to France. That could create thousands of new jobs — but not all production can be brought home.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/reshoring-of-production-on-the-rise-in-france/a-58133970?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf