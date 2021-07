Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 04:36 Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a tool to assess wildlife markets for risks of zoonotic outbreaks. It can help governments decide on courses of action, with strict veterinary requirements potentially more effective than bans.

