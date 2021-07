Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 07:06 Hits: 1

Warsaw has announced plans to establish a state-owned consortium in a bid to support domestic producers and rein in rising prices. But as the ruling party weakens politically, is it just another PR stunt?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/polish-government-lays-out-patriotic-food-plans/a-58136395?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf