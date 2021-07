Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:09 Hits: 1

More than 85% of the country's workers have either opted for shorter hours for the same pay or have earned the right to work less. The huge endorsement of a shorter working week followed two trials of a four-day week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iceland-takes-to-shorter-hours-after-four-day-week-trials/a-58177060?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf