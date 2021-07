Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:30 Hits: 1

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte — who is allowed to serve only one term as president — has said he may consider running for vice president when his term ends next year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-is-the-future-of-democracy-in-the-philippines/a-58177003?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf