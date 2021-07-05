Summer festival fever: Something for everyone as France's culture events return

Category: World Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 18:26 Hits: 1

A flurry of world-famous summer festivals get underway this week in France, with many making their triumphant return for the first time since 2019. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has revamped the season's calendar of great culture bashes – some top-flight festivals have reluctantly cancelled, others opted to delay deeper into summer, but many are going ahead, with more or less creative coronavirus concessions. FRANCE 24 takes a look at a red-letter week of French summer festivals.

