Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 July 2021 13:47 Hits: 1

As controversy bubbles over a new Russian law requiring bottles of French champagne and other foreign fizz to have a reference to “sparkling wine” on the bottle, Russian winemaker Abrau-Durso said Tuesday that the law would do little to spur on sales of Russia’s “shampanskoye”.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210706-amid-champagne-dispute-russian-winemaker-doubts-new-law-will-boost-local-sales